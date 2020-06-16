Cross County football teammates set to play for America’s team

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Most 18 year old’s going into their senior year of high school have the same things on their mind. Whether it’s going to the playoffs, prom, graduation or even what college they’re going to attend, but at Cross County three football players have something a bit different planned for after graduation.
Walter Bowles and Triston Daniels and Andrew Harris will be shifting their attention to the military.
Two have already taken oath and sworn in. Bowles with the Air Force and Daniels with the Army. Harris is set to join the Marines.
“It’s different around here for sure. Because everybody’s talking about playing sports and trying to go somewhere and I’m just like I’m going to join the Army,” Daniels said.
“It’s kind of affecting high school a little bit. Because I got to keep my grades up. Makes sure that I graduate so I can still ship out, Bowles said.
Just less than two percent of high school graduates enlist in the armed forces and with a graduating class of around 50, having three people join the military makes their situation quite unique.
“I think it’s great. No matter what branch, it’s one team, one fight and it doesn’t matter what branch we go to, it’s just that we’re all going and providing to our country,” Bowles said.
Bowles and Daniels both agree that playing football will help them prepare for their life in the military.
“It gets you ready for the athletics wise, the mental wise, staying disciplined. The coaches are like your commanding officer. They’re doing a real good job of getting us ready,” Daniels said.
In the meantime, they also added that they just want to enjoy what they have in front of them.
“Family comes first and this is my family so I’m going to be with football and when it comes time for the Army, that’s my family so I’m going to be there with them,” Daniels said.
