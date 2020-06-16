DTF: Suspects arrested after promising sex, drugs with girl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Operation Kandy Krush took a sour turn for a couple of men who police say promised sex and drugs with what they thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Agents with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the help of the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Michael Patterson, 43, of Forrest City and Calvin McDaniel, 58, of Wynne for attempting to meet an underage girl for sex, according to a news release.
Investigators said Patterson sent multiple photos of his genitals and requested sexually explicit photos from the “child” who was actually a detective.
“Over a two-week period, Patterson discussed drug use, sex acts he wanted to perform with the child, and discussed meeting the child for sex,” the release stated.
Officers arrested Patterson early Sunday morning at McDonald’s in Forrest City when investigators say he “attempted to meet the purported child for a night of sex and methamphetamine use.”
According to the news release, Patterson admitted to communicating with the profile and sending sexually explicit photos of himself; but, he claimed he was not going to have sex with an underage girl.
Patterson, who is on probation, is charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver-methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Internet stalking of a child
He’s being held at the St. Francis County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
Agents also arrested Calvin McDaniel of Wynne on suspicion of internet stalking of a child after they say he requested sexually explicit photos from what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
During their conversations, according to the news release, McDaniel said he sold drugs and “discussed bringing the child marijuana and methamphetamine, including enough for the child to resell.”
McDaniel reportedly attempted to meet the “child” several times.
On Sunday, prior to his arrest, he said he saw “cops” around the meeting location and became worried.
When officers took him into custody, they did not find any narcotics but they did recover a set of binoculars.
He appeared Monday in St. Francis County District Court where his bond was set at $75,000. He made bond that afternoon and was released from jail.
According to the drug task force, Operation Kandy Krush is an ongoing initiative pursuing predators who target children with drugs and sex.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.