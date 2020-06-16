Endowment to provide scholarships for students from couple’s hometowns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tom Manning grew up in Walnut Ridge, his wife Mary grew up in Caruthersville, Mo. Now, high school students in those two communities will be eligible for a new scholarship program in the couple’s names at Arkansas State University.
A-State announced Monday that Mary Manning, who now calls Cherokee Village home, established the Tom G. and Mary E. Manning Scholarship with an initial gift of $75,000.
She has committed to providing $75,000 each year for the next five years, increasing the total endowment to $450,000.
The funds will be used to provide a full-tuition scholarship each year to a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and Caruthersville High School.
According to a news release, the selection will be based on scholastic record and financial need with secondary preference to students majoring in journalism and education.
Tom and Mary Manning met while attending A-State, earning degrees in journalism and education, respectively.
"Tom and Mary Manning's positive experiences as students at Arkansas State laid the foundation for wonderful careers in their respective fields," stated Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. "All of us at A-State are grateful for their devotion to students, and for this generous gift that will support generations of future students from the communities where they were raised."
Mary Manning was quoted as saying that Arkansas State had been very important in the lives of her family members.
“Tom and I loved A-State and wanted to leave a lasting legacy for the benefit of students,” Mary noted. “This scholarship program should help provide future A-State students from our respective hometowns the ability to attend a quality university that they may not have otherwise been able to afford.”
Following his graduation from A-State, Tom Manning devoted 35 years to the university beginning in 1962 as director of the Sports Information Office. In 1984 he became the first full-time director of Alumni Relations.
Mary Manning, who spent the first few years of their marriage raising their daughters, later completed her degree in elementary education and began teaching. She later earned a master’s degree in reading education and was one of the first teachers in the region to be certified in gifted and talented education.
She taught in public schools in Weiner, Cherry Valley, and Nettleton, where she eventually retired.
Tom died in 2018.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.