Highs continue to rise this week getting closer and closer to 90 degrees by Friday. Humidity stays low until Saturday. Sunny skies linger until the weekend as well. A front will approach Region 8 this weekend providing a few clouds and an isolated shower Saturday. As the front lingers over Region 8, daily shower and storm chances will increase Sunday through early next week. Not everyone may see rain, but everyone will see highs in the low 90s.