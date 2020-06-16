June 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 16. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Region 8 will feel the summertime heat without much humidity today.
Easterly winds behind yesterday’s cold front pushed in cooler, drier air overnight.
We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine through the afternoon as highs reach the mid-80s areawide.
It’ll turn hotter and more humid over the next few days with an approaching upper ridge of high pressure.
In fact, daily highs could break the 90° mark by Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs, one Region 8 doctor says it’s not a matter of if but when someone will get infected.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled employers could not discriminate against the LGBTQ community. Area activists say it’s a step in the right direction.
A man faces multiple felonies after investigators say he traveled to Ohio to bring a girl back to Pocahontas with him for sex.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.