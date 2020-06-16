Missouri officer charged in fatal 2019 shooting of woman

(AP) - A Missouri police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a woman after a chase.
Israel Guidry also faces one count of armed criminal action in the September 2019 death of Angela Perkins, of Cotter, Arkansas.
No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The charges come amid increased scrutiny of officer-involved killings since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd was a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.
Perkins was white.
