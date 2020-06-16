Mo. Dept. of Health releases guidance for visitations at long-term care facilities

“We’re incredibly appreciative of all of Missouri’s citizens and our providers whose efforts have allowed us to transition to this next phase,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We recognize everyone’s patience and are thankful to share this welcome news so that loved ones can visit together again while continuing to follow measures intended to protect their health. With our Order in place that requires reporting of a single case by the facility within 24 hours, we will continue to watch our long-term care facilities closely during this transition period.”