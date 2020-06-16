Mo. Dept. of Health releases guidance for visitations at long-term care facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As the state reopens on June 16, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released some guidance on visiting long-term care facilities.
Local officials will still have the authority to put rules, regulations or ordinances in place.
The state’s updated guidance impacts facilities wanting to allow outdoor visits and visits through an open window for residents who are bedbound or who cannot otherwise leave their room.
Additionally, guidance is being provided for facilities wanting to allow communal dining and group activities. The State asks that several items be considered when determining reopening plans, but each facility will ultimately decide on their own protocol related to visits.
Facilities should be notifying residents’ families of their procedures for visitations once they are in place.
“We’re incredibly appreciative of all of Missouri’s citizens and our providers whose efforts have allowed us to transition to this next phase,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We recognize everyone’s patience and are thankful to share this welcome news so that loved ones can visit together again while continuing to follow measures intended to protect their health. With our Order in place that requires reporting of a single case by the facility within 24 hours, we will continue to watch our long-term care facilities closely during this transition period.”
According to DHSS, when COVID-19 first knowingly entered the United States in January, long-term care facilities quickly became one of the more vulnerable places for the disease to spread. In late March, health officials started seeing Missouri long-term care facilities impacted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issued some guidance, including visitation restrictions.
Throughout the duration of the pandemic, DHSS reports 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one case among staff or residents.
Dr. Randall Williams issued an order on May 18 requiring congregate living facilities, including long-term care facilities, to report to DHSS within 24 hours when a positive test result was received among staff or residents.
DHSS said the “box in” strategy has been implemented in 107 facilities since May 1, and increased testing capabilities caused the state to change the guidance.
