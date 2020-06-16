Murder-suicide investigation involving 6-year-old in White County

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in White County after authorities said they received a call regarding a child being injured.
According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, Bald Knob police went to a home on Cleveland Street around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday about a child who might be injured.
Instead, police found a 6-year-old girl dead.
Police began a search for William Petigo, 40, of Bald Knob as a suspect.
Police found Petigo on a rural road in White County, where he appeared to have overdosed on drugs, and police administered Narcan.
Petigo was taken to White County Medical Center where he died.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.