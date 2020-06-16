National Park Service needs your help finding missing West Memphis man

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Parks Service is asking for your help to locate a missing West Memphis man.
Thomas (Tom) Reid, 65, of West Memphis was last seen on Sneeds Creek trail within the Buffalo National River National Park around 5 p.m. on Sat., June 13.
Reid is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt, and hiking boots.
Reid's brother reported him injured to US Park Rangers around 7:24 p.m.
Reid and his brother were reportedly hiking together when Reid injured his knee.
Reid’s brother went to get help but after returning to the area, Reid was not found.
If you have information about Reid’s whereabouts, contact the National Park Service Investigative Service Branch at 888-653-0009.
