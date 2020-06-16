Paragould business receives grant during pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County business received an Arkansas 30 Day Fund Grant worth $2,500 that will help them keep their doors open.
The Main Dish in Paragould applied for the grant in May and received confirmation they received the grant last week.
Owner Lisa Sipes met with Sarah Huckabee Sanders through a Zoom meeting. Sanders founded the nonprofit grant. It works to assist small businesses in need of protecting jobs.
She complimented Sipes’s home-cooked style of food and notified her The Main Dish would receive the grant.
“I was overwhelmed, tears come to my eyes. I thanked God for the blessing,” she says. “None of this is possible, The Main Dish wouldn’t have been possible without God leading us and guiding us in the right way.”
Sipes says the money will keep her from raising the price of food for her customers.
She hopes other small businesses will apply for help, too.
“I encourage all of you, chase every little detail you may get, someone suggests because you never know,” she says. “It may be that one grant or that one loan that keeps your business doors open.”
The Main Dish serves roughly anywhere from 50 to 75 people a day. She says she’s thankful to her customers for their business.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she says. “If it wasn’t for y’all, we wouldn’t have our doors open.”
