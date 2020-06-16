Paragould Cinema 8 to reopen Friday, June 19 with limited seating

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Cinema 8 announced Tuesday the theater will reopen on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m.
In a Facebook post, the cinema announced they’ll reopen with new policies and guidelines in place, including limited capacity.
The post notes that seating will be limited, so customers must purchase tickets quickly to see your movie. Once full, the cinema won’t let anyone else in.
This includes designated seats to maintain social distancing, wear a mask until you’re seated, and avoid coming to the cinema if you’re sick.
Employees must be screened before every shift and will wear a mask for safety.
Movies and showtimes will be announced at a later date.
