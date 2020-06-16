Paragould Cinema 8 to reopen Friday, June 19 with limited seating

Paragould Cinema 8 to reopen Friday, June 19 with limited seating
Paragould Cinema 8 announced on Facebook they plan to reopen Friday, June 19 with limited seating. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 16, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 7:33 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Cinema 8 announced Tuesday the theater will reopen on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the cinema announced they’ll reopen with new policies and guidelines in place, including limited capacity.

WE OPEN BACK THIS FRIDAY JUNE 19th at 3pm. Share this post and let everyone know our new guidelines and safety...

Posted by Paragould Cinema 8 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The post notes that seating will be limited, so customers must purchase tickets quickly to see your movie. Once full, the cinema won’t let anyone else in.

This includes designated seats to maintain social distancing, wear a mask until you’re seated, and avoid coming to the cinema if you’re sick.

Employees must be screened before every shift and will wear a mask for safety.

Movies and showtimes will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.