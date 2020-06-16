Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to continue as planned

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will continue as planned.
Organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, May 12.
The 68th year of the rodeo is set for August 5-8. You can click here for a guide on planned events.
They said they will continue to work with state and local officials on all community guidelines.
If the rodeo is canceled in its entirety, an automatic refund will be applied to online ticket purchases.
If you bought tickets over the phone or at the rodeo ticket office, you must show the ticket at the time of the requested refund.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.