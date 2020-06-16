84-year-old bicyclist struck, killed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An 84-year-old man died Monday when a pickup truck struck his bicycle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway F, two miles west of Conran in New Madrid County.
William E. Piatt of Gideon was eastbound on his Tricross bicycle when a 2012 Ford F350 pickup truck driven by Randal J. Brands, 64, of Portageville struck the rear of the bike.
New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Piatt dead at the scene at 11:08 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.