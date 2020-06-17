June 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll tack on another day to this stretch of dry weather across Region 8.
A broad ridge of high pressure will expand over the next few days and lead to hotter and more humid conditions.
Afternoon highs should reach the 90s heading into the weekend before rain chances increase with our next cold front.
Scattered showers and storms should continue into early next week.
News Headlines
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and a 6-year-old girl were found dead Tuesday in a Region 8 home.
After months of being closed due to the pandemic, one Region 8 cinema says the show must go on.
Expect new homes and businesses to crop up on the south side of Jonesboro after the city council gave their approval Tuesday night to a rezoning request on Southwest Drive.
