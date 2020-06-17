Lyon College cancels summer sports camps

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lyon College announced Wednesday the cancellation of all its summer sports camps effective immediately.
“With the increasing number of positive tests n Arkansas, we want to keep our campus (students, staff, faculty, and guests) as safe as possible,” a news release from the college said.
Noting that the college is adhering to the guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health, the release stated, “As of today, we could not follow the ADH’s recommendation for social distancing if we hosted the camps.”
While they admitted it the decision was “disappointing,” school officials said it was in the best interest of the college and starting the 2020-21 academic year successfully.
