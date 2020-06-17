NCAA approves 2020 summer activities for D1 men’s & women’s basketball

The NCAA has approved a 2020 summer workout calendar for Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball. College sports all over the country continue to adjust to the new normal of COVID-19 guidelines.
Here are the important dates for student-athletes.
* Now - June 30th: Voluntary workouts can continue
- Can only be initiated by student-athlete
* July 1st - July 19th: Weight lifting, conditioning, in-person team meetings, in-person individual meetings, & film review allowed
- Can be initiated by coach or student-athlete
* July 20th: On-court practice with coaches allowed
- Student-athletes can participate in up to 8 hours per week for weight lifting, conditioning & on-court skill instruction. The skill instruction cannot exceed more than 4 hours per week.
* 42 Days Before 1st Game: Preseason practice can begin
- Maximum of 30 practices before season opener
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.