NCAA D1 Council approves 2020 football preseason schedule

We’re even closer to the return of college football for the Red Wolves and Razorbacks.
The NCAA Division 1 Council approved a model for summer and preseason activities on Wednesday. Here are the important dates for student-athletes on the road to kickoff in the midst of COVID-19.
* Now - July 12th: Voluntary workouts can continue
- Can only be initiated by student-athlete
* July 13th - July 23rd: Can participate up to 8 hours of athletic related activities per week
- Weight training, conditioning & film review
* July 24th - August 6th: Can participate in up to 20 hours of athletic related activities per week
- Up to 8 hours per week for lifting weights & conditioning.
- Up to 6 hours per week for walkthroughs (a football can be used)
- Up to 6 hours per week for meetings
* August 7th: Fall practice begins
- Maximum of 25 on-field workouts
* September 5th: Season kicks off
Red Wolf and Razorback players are currently allowed to have voluntary workouts on-campus. That includes lifting weights & other conditioning drills. Arkansas State opens the season September 5th at Memphis. Arkansas will start the campaign at home against Nevada.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.