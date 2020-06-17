Paragould theatre set to reopen following long closure

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As more and more public entertainment ventures out to reopen, one of which includes a theater in Paragould planning to show movies, starting Friday.
Paragould Cinema 8 employees work effortlessly to prepare for their opening. District Manager Christopher Hester says they’re excited.
Since closing their doors on March 19, all work stopped inside the cinema.
With four movies coming up on Friday, Hester works to ensure the theater will meet all CDC, local, and state guidelines.
Getting items from the concession stand will not be like it used to. A mask will be required to enter the lobby.
Once seated, you can remove the mask, according to Hester. In addition, only 100 people will be allowed inside the building and tickets aren’t lasting long.
He’s hopeful everyone will be understanding of the theatre’s new way of operating.
“Our seating is currently limited, but we’re trying to do everything we can to get everybody back,” he says. “Just follow the guidelines we all have to follow and we’re going to be more than happy to sell you the popcorn and drinks so you can sit down and watch the old movie you wanted to see.”
