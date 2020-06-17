The Salvation Army of Jonesboro receives $5,000 from State Farm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro received COVID-19 and tornado recovery support from State Farm.
The Salvation Army of Jonesboro was the recipient of a $2,000 Good Neighbor Grant from State Farm for COVID-19 support and an additional $3,000 grant for tornado recovery.
Major Anthony Baso, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army of Jonesboro, says, “The grants will provide resources for those in need including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and providing hope in the aftermath of the tornado and this COVID - 19 world.”
Stan Walton, State Farm Sales Leader, says “I know how tirelessly they work to support the Jonesboro community every day and especially during the COVID-19 crisis and tornado recovery. I’m pleased State Farm saw the value they provide to the community and was willing to help during these uncertain times.”
Since March 16 and the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Jonesboro has served 4,772 meals, 671 nights shelter, 848 food boxes, 438 infant supply requests and 517 individuals affected by COVID-19.
