Several cases of fraud reported to JPD

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a dozen cases tied to an identity fraud scam reported to Jonesboro Police Department, with officials respond by saying it’s a ‘statewide’ issue.
According to JPD, these reports link together in this case. The victims vary from a police officer, a sheriff department’s employees, a city employee, and a 77-year-old woman.
The reports reveal it’s all tied to an unknown person, using the victims’ personal information.
They then use the information to receive unemployment benefits from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.
JPD encourages people to run a ‘deep credit check’ once a year to scan for any strange accounts.
