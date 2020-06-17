Six-year-old injured in one-vehicle crash in Trumann, police chief says

Child has a fractured femur, skull injury, police chief says

A 6-year-old child was injured Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle crash in the Fleming Park area of Trumann, according to Police Chief Chad Henson.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 17, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:02 PM

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A six-year-old child was airlifted Wednesday evening to a Memphis hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Trumann, according to Police Chief Chad Henson.

Emergency crews went to the Fleming Park area of town on Poinsett Avenue around 6:45 p.m. June 17 due to the crash. Henson said the child had a fractured femur and a skull injury.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the Fleming Park area of Trumann around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Chad Henson. A child was injured in the crash. (Source: Trumann Fire Department Facebook)

According to a post on the Trumann Fire Department Facebook page, several emergency crews responded to the crash including Medic One Ambulance, Survival Flight, Trumann police, retired Trumann Fire Department Captain Rick Adkins and off-duty Delta EMS personnel.

