Six-year-old injured in one-vehicle crash in Trumann, police chief says

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A six-year-old child was airlifted Wednesday evening to a Memphis hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Trumann, according to Police Chief Chad Henson.
Emergency crews went to the Fleming Park area of town on Poinsett Avenue around 6:45 p.m. June 17 due to the crash. Henson said the child had a fractured femur and a skull injury.
According to a post on the Trumann Fire Department Facebook page, several emergency crews responded to the crash including Medic One Ambulance, Survival Flight, Trumann police, retired Trumann Fire Department Captain Rick Adkins and off-duty Delta EMS personnel.
