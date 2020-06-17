TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities respond to three-vehicle crash near NEA Baptist

One person in critical condition, airlifted to Memphis

Authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to a three-vehicle on Highway 49 near NEA Baptist Hospital. One person was in critical condition due to the crash, authorities said. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:24 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance near NEA Baptist hospital. according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Jonesboro police got a call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about the crash.

Details are scarce. However, the crash involved a truck, car and an ambulance and that officials have requested Hospital Wing.

However, emergency crews are rerouting traffic around Old Paragould Drive, officials said.

JPD is on scene of a major accident on Hwy 49 at Bridger/Johnson and the entire roadway is shut down in all directions....

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Authorities are also asking motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

