TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities respond to three-vehicle crash near NEA Baptist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance near NEA Baptist hospital. according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Jonesboro police got a call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about the crash.
Details are scarce. However, the crash involved a truck, car and an ambulance and that officials have requested Hospital Wing.
However, emergency crews are rerouting traffic around Old Paragould Drive, officials said.
Authorities are also asking motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
