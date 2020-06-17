Woman arrested on suspicion of killing husband, authorities say

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri woman is being held without bond in the Dunklin County jail after Missouri authorities say she killed her husband this week.
Yazmin Delapaz, 35, of Kennett was charged with class A felony murder in the second degree in the death of her husband, Cesar Casas-Garcia, Dunklin County prosecutors said in a media release Wednesday.
Casas-Garcia was found dead around 1:45 p.m. June 15 in Mississippi County, Arkansas. Officials said in a probable cause statement that Casas-Garcia’s body was found behind an abandoned building on Arkansas Highway 150.
From there, Dunklin County authorities helped Mississippi County authorities notify the family in the case. However, officers found something on the property.
“Contact was not made with the next kin, but deputies located what appeared to be drops of blood under the garage,” the probable cause statement noted.
Dunklin County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a house on Wheeler Drive in Kennett this week in the case.
Blood drops were found inside and outside the house, as well as a strong odor of bleach in the area, authorities said in the media release and the probable cause statement.
“Inside, investigators found high velocity blood splatter inside the home along with numerous blood drops along with carpet that appeared to have been recently cleaned,” the media release noted. “During an interview, the defendant said that she and the defendant were the only people in the home in the days before he was found dead.”
Deputies also interviewed Delapaz, who told authorities she had last seen her husband around midnight June 15.
“She said when she woke, on Sunday, at approximately 7 a.m., her husband was gone,” the probable cause statement noted.
Delapaz also said she and her husband were the only people at the home, all day Saturday until she woke up Sunday morning. However, authorities said Delapaz did not ask how her husband was killed.
Deputies also spoke to a neighbor.
“A neighbor stated she witnessed Delapaz, Garcia and an unknown Mexican male under their garage at approximately 1500 hours on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The neighbor said there was a black Ford F-150 in the driveway during this time and that the truck is believed to belong to the unknown male,” the probable cause statement noted.
