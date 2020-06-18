Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library sets new limited hours

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has implemented limited hours at its location in Jonesboro, with safety precautions in mind due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.
The library, at 315 West Oak Ave. in Jonesboro will have special browsing hours for people over the age of 60 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, while people can use the library’s pickup service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday or Friday.
Anyone wanting to check out a DVD or use a computer at the library must have an appointment before entering. You can call the library at 870-935-5133 to set the appointment.
Officials said the person must use hand sanitizer, have their temperature taken and wear a mask while they are in the building.
However, if the person does not have a mask, one will be provided for them.
Also, the Children’s Library will have in-library browsing, starting June 22 by appointment only while all-digital library cards will expire July 31, with materials due July 5.
