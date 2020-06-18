Forrest City to break ground on 3 new solar power plants

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - An official groundbreaking next Monday will get the ball rolling on three new solar power plants in east Arkansas.
The City of Forrest City and Scenic Hill Solar will break ground on the first of the three sites at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22.
Once completed, the nearly $5 million system will power 100 percent of the city’s government and municipal operations, according to a Thursday news release.
The site will be located adjacent to the Belleville Shoe Company on Eldridge Road.
The three power plants, which will have more than 7,000 panels, will reportedly produce more than 5.8 million kWh of electricity in the first year of operation and over 164.2 million KWh over the next 30 years.
“We’re excited to begin construction on this cutting-edge venture for our Forrest City and the entire community,” Mayor Cedric Williams was quoted as saying. “This project has been in the planning stages for many months and to see it come to life will be a tangible example of our efforts at investing in sustainable growth opportunities for our future and becoming more efficient with our citizens’ tax dollars.”
Bill Halter, CEO of Scenic Hill Solar, echoed Williams’ enthusiasm and the solar plants’ benefits.
“These solar power plants will provide an over $5 million capital boost for Forrest City during a time of great economic challenge,” he said. “With the approval of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, we’re certain that Forrest City will be remembered as an early adopter in a long line of communities making the switch to clean energy.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.