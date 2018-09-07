Hot but Dry Next Few Days

Highs will reach the 90s through Father’s Day Weekend as high-pressure sets up. The upper-level low that has been sending us low humidity moves away as well. We’ll turn humid as we go into Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday with a few more on Sunday as a front slowly moves in. This front will be the focal point for daily shower and storm chances. Not everyone will see rain each day. As long as the front lingers though, showers and storms will develop in spots each afternoon. Highs next week look to stay in the upper 80s/low 90s. Heat indices go up to the mid-90s.