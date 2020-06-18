June 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 18. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our warming trend continues today with an upper ridge of high pressure approaching from the west.
Look for afternoon highs near 90° today through Father’s Day Weekend.
This ridge looks to break down as we head into early next week which should allow a cold front to stall just to the north of Region 8.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Sunday onward into the middle of next week.
News Headlines
Months after they were promised an increase in their pay, those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight will soon get their money.
A woman is being held without bond after investigators say she killed her husband earlier this week.
Everyone from a 77-year-old woman to a police sergeant have fallen victim to an unemployment benefits scam making the rounds.
