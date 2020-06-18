Local beef farmers see boom in business amid pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local beef farms are seeing an increase in business as grocery stores struggle to keep beef in stock.
Carrie Elam is a co-owner at Sunshine Farms in Jonesboro.
Her farm is one of many local farms seeing an increase in business, due to the recent beef shortage at grocery stores.
“We’ve had to go to an online ordering system for the first time ever, just because of the sheer volume,” said Elam.
Elam says she wouldn’t really call it a beef shortage, though.
“Currently, our processors are in different states so we have to travel to those once a week,” said Elam. “We desperately need a USDA processor in this area to support local farmers.”
Elam said processors across the country are overwhelmed with the increased demand for beef due to the pandemic, and that causes a ripple effect for everyone.
“For the first time ever, I have pre-orders, I have back orders. Right now, I think I’ve got over 700 pounds pre-ordered of ground beef, I’ve got 125 bone-in ribeye’s pre-sold. I mean, it’s just completely changed the dynamic,” said Elam.
Sunshine Farms is working to have enough beef processed in a timely manner for its existing and new customers.
With local farms like Elam’s though, you won’t always see significant price increases like you might at supermarkets and grocery stores.
“It doesn’t cost us anymore at the processor right now,” said Elam. “If that did happen, then, we would have to reflect that change and go up on prices, but right now, we’re staying at $5 a pound [for ground beef.]”
Elam says while the recent increase in business is great, another silver lining in this pandemic is customers realizing the local options available to them.
“I think it’s going to make a world of difference not only for the farmers and the growers but also for your average consumer, your average family,” said Elam.
If you’re interested in buying from Sunshine Farms, you can visit the website here.
They also sell their products at the ASU Farmers Market from May to October, and at Orscheln’s Farm and Home Supply in Jonesboro from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. year-round.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.