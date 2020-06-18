Local DACA recipient comments on U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants, making it his second denial from the court in a week.
Region 8 News decided to continue this conversation with a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) beneficiary in our Jonesboro community.
Aylin Arroyo applied for DACA in 2012. After being accepted, she received a Social Security number, a driver’s license, and completed a college degree.
She says the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the DACA program brings her peace of mind.
“They see the benefits. They see that we’re paying in taxes,” she says. “They’re seeing that we’re paying in fees every two years. We’re able to buy homes, we’re able to go to college. This is money that’s coming into the state and to the government.”
The DACA program originally started under the Obama Administration. Since then, President Donald Trump announced his plans of wanting to end DACA.
After Thursday’s ruling, President Trump and the justices of the Court posted dialog on social media.
