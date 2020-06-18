The Memphis Zoo will begin serving alcohol during business hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo will soon begin selling alcohol during regular business hours.
Previously, alcohol sales were only permitted during special events.
After a final vote Thursday by the Tennessee Senate, the bill sponsored by State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Shelby County, passed.
Kelsey said he hoped alcohol sales would help the zoo recover from losses after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I am pleased to allow the Memphis Zoo the same freedom to sell alcohol as other businesses, like movie theaters and ball parks,” said Kelsey. “Because of the shutdown, they desperately need revenue to continue operations, and this will help.”
According to a spokesperson, alcohol sales will begin at the zoo July 1.
The zoo says the money would go towards daily operations, exhibit upgrades and educational program expansions.
