Ole Miss gets final approval to relocate Confederate monument on campus

OLE MISS, Miss. (WMC) - A plan to relocate a Confederate monument on the University of Mississippi campus got final approval Thursday from the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning.
Ole Miss submitted a plan to move the statue, which is currently at the front of the Circle on University Avenue, to the University Cemetery on Coliseum Loop.
“The Board of Trustees approved the request from the Chancellor of the University of Mississippi,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “He and his team devoted considerable time and attention to developing a thoughtful plan to relocate its Confederate Monument to the University Cemetery.”
IHL approval was the last step after the Mississippi Department of Archives and History signed off on the plan in December. The vote was originally scheduled for January but was delayed pending an update from the university on proposed improvements to the cemetery.
“The Board reviewed the detailed plans for the new site, considered events on college campuses across the South involving Confederate monuments, and listened to the University’s various constituency groups,” said Ford Dye, Board President. “The Board subsequently determined relocating the Confederate statue to be most appropriate for Ole Miss moving forward.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.