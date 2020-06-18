QuikTrip coming to West Memphis, mayor says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A gas station coming to West Memphis will be the first of its kind for the Mid-South.
Mayor Marco McClendon says a QuikTrip store and restaurant will be coming to town, bringing a few more jobs and additional tax base.
No word on exactly where the business will be built.
The gas station chain has more than 800 locations spread across Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Georgia and other states.
QuickTrip convenience stores typically offer a wider selection of food, with an emphasis on fresh-made items.
