Riverside alum Gavin Stone signs with Dodgers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Riverside Rebel put pen to paper to play professional baseball.
Gavin Stone signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB.com’s Jim Callis was the first to report the transaction. The Central Arkansas pitcher was selected in the 5th Round of last week’s MLB Draft.
The junior right hander was the 159th overall pick. Stone had a stellar shortened season with the Bears. He was 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA, Stone was tied for the team lead with 31 strikeouts.
One of the three victories was a no-hitter. Gavin struck out 13 batters in a March 6th victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
