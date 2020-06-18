Three members of Governor’s Police Task Force come from Region 8

Ark. (KAIT) - The Governor’s Police Task force met for the first time Thursday in Fort Smith to discuss the purpose of the task force and also the group’s next steps.
Three representatives on the task force come from Region 8: Blytheville Mayor James Sanders, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, and Jonesboro Hispanic Center’s executive director Gina Gomez.
Gomez says she’s the only Hispanic female on the task force and considers it an honor to be appointed.
The task force’s roughly 25 members come from many different groups, according to Gomez.
She says one of the key items in Thursday’s discussion includes finding ways to better serve communities, find solutions to issues, and regain community trust in police departments.
Gomez says the group wants action, not just to talk but to do something to make a difference.
“We want to make sure we take the necessary time to study the issues, to understand the issues and to provide suggestions for improvement that will be sustainable and that will really happen in reality,” she says.
Gomez now sits on two subcommittees, as well.
These include reviewing the adequacy of law enforcement training, policing, and operations.
She says this works specifically related to cultural and racial relations.
Gomez will be studying more on hiring and retention, standards, and requirements in police departments.
All of this work will lead to the final report due to Governor Asa Hutchinson in December.
Gomez says committees will meet again in July. The meeting will be in Pine Bluff.
