TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 18

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 18
A 3-vehicle crash Thursday morning shut down Highway 18. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 18, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 8:48 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash Thursday morning shut down Highway 18.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Highland (Hwy. 18) and Nestle Road in east Jonesboro.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 18 at Nestle Road.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 18 at Nestle Road. (Source: Google Maps)

An 18-wheeler involved in the crash flipped over onto its side and blocked traffic.

Injuries were reported.

By 7:30 a.m., as large wreckers worked to clear the scene, Presley said motorists should expect “extended traffic delays in this area.”

Jonesboro police reopened Highway 18 around 8:30 a.m.

Region 8 News will continue to update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.