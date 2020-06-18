TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash Thursday morning shut down Highway 18.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Highland (Hwy. 18) and Nestle Road in east Jonesboro.
An 18-wheeler involved in the crash flipped over onto its side and blocked traffic.
Injuries were reported.
By 7:30 a.m., as large wreckers worked to clear the scene, Presley said motorists should expect “extended traffic delays in this area.”
Jonesboro police reopened Highway 18 around 8:30 a.m.
