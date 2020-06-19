Church among latest victims of catalytic converter theft

By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:01 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Catalytic converters remain a hot commodity for area crooks.

In the last few days, Jonesboro police have received two more reports of the pricey auto parts being stolen, including one from a church van.

A representative for First Christian Church, 2600 Woodsprings Rd., reported someone stole a catalytic converter off their 2008 Ford Econoline E450 bus.

The theft occurred sometime between May 1 and Wednesday, June 15.

The value of the purloined part was placed at $500.

The following day, Charles Austin reported someone stole a catalytic converter from his 1999 Ford F-150 XLT while it was parked in the 4200-block of East Johnson Avenue.

Austin estimated the cost at $250.

In the last few months, Jonesboro police have received numerous reports of catalytic converter thefts.

Anyone with information on these heists should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.

