Facebook scams on the rise amid pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Typically when you scroll through Facebook, you don’t hesitate to push the like button.
“Make sure that whenever you are on Facebook that you’re smart about it, that you don’t like everything that you see,” Whitney Quick said.
Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau says even just liking and sharing certain Facebook posts could bring you trouble.
“So right now, we’ve seen kind of an uptick in like-farming and, what like-farming is, are these posts to where they are basically farming for more likes,” Quick said.
These posts can make you think you have a chance at winning things like tiny houses, cars, and RVs.
“You’re not going to win a truck by sharing a Facebook page, or anything like that,” she said.
By clicking on links like those, you increase your chances of getting malware on your computer.
Quick said the pandemic has something to do with the rise of scams because scammers know more people are at home. And she says, Facebook marketplace isn’t always legitimate either.
“We found someone on Marketplace that was local, we liked that, he seemed like a family man,” Michelle Wallace said.
Michelle Wallace said she gave 2 thousand dollars to a contractor she found on there and he didn’t put in the work.
“He pretended like he was going to do some work and then he would say oh I gotta go get this or that and then he’d show up a couple days later,” Wallace said.
Three months went by and she realized he wasn’t coming back. She ended up taking him to court and got her money back because they had a contract.
“Its really hard to trust people online,” Wallace said.
Wallace says she still shops online but takes more precautions now.
