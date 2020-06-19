Illinois man arrested in Jonesboro kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois man is facing kidnapping, aggravated assault and fleeing charges after Jonesboro police say he helped someone try to kidnap a woman earlier this year.
Jerome Cunningham, 62, Cairo, Ill. was arrested on a bench warrant June 17 in connection with the Feb. 22 incident in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to the area after getting a call about a man entering a house with a gun and firing a shot.
Police later spoke to the victim.
“The victim advised that a man entered her home demanding money, fired a shot at her, then forced her to go with him to his residence (1800 block of Cedar Heights). Once there, the victim advised that another man, who was later identified by officers on scene as Jerome Cunningham, assisted the man by placing a pistol inside her mouth, putting a bag over her head and holding her down,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Police later found a spent shell casing believed to have been involved in the incident, later contacted and identified Cunningham.
However, before they were able to arrest him, he fled from the scene, the affidavit noted.
A $225,000 bond was set for Cunningham, who will appear in circuit court July 27.
