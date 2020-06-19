June 19: Feeling hot, hot, hot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, June 19. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hot, dry summer weather looks to continue today into the weekend despite the slow approach of our next cold front.
Highs surge into the low 90s for the next couple days as humidity begins to creep upward.
Isolated thunderstorms become possible late Saturday and throughout Father’s Day, before more scattered rain chances arrive early next week.
News Headlines
As many around the country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth today, students and alumni at Arkansas State University are describing what it’s like to be #BlackAtAState.
For years a Rebel mascot has cheered on one Region 8 school to victory, now some are saying it’s time for it to retire.
Region 8 consumers are bullish on local beef producers as the coronavirus drives up prices at the big chain grocery stores.
