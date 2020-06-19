Palm Beach State College forward Tim Holland commits to A-State basketball

Palm Beach State College forward Tim Holland committed to Arkansas State on Thursday. (Source: PBSCPanthers.com)
By Chris Hudgison | June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:01 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball adds another JUCO standout to their 2020 recruiting class.

Palm Beach State College sophomore forward Tim Holland verballed with the Red Wolves on Thursday. He averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. Holland scored 20+ points in 7 games, including a 26 pt, 10 reb performance on December 28th, 2019.

The Cedar Ridge, Texas native was selected to the All-Southern Conference first team. Holland will have two seasons of eligibility.

When Holland puts pen to paper, he’ll be the 7th player in the Red Wolves 2020-21 Recruiting Class

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball 2020-21 Recruiting Class

Mario Fantina (guard - Croatia)

Keyon Wesley (forward - USC Salkehatchie)

Norchad Omier (forward - Miami Prep)

Carter Jeffries (guard - Parkland College)

Caleb London (guard - Conway)

Markise Davis (guard/forward - Wallace State Community College)

