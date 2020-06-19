Palm Beach State College forward Tim Holland commits to A-State basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball adds another JUCO standout to their 2020 recruiting class.
Palm Beach State College sophomore forward Tim Holland verballed with the Red Wolves on Thursday. He averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. Holland scored 20+ points in 7 games, including a 26 pt, 10 reb performance on December 28th, 2019.
The Cedar Ridge, Texas native was selected to the All-Southern Conference first team. Holland will have two seasons of eligibility.
When Holland puts pen to paper, he’ll be the 7th player in the Red Wolves 2020-21 Recruiting Class
Arkansas State Men’s Basketball 2020-21 Recruiting Class
Markise Davis (guard/forward - Wallace State Community College)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.