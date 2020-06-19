Spencer Reaves continuing pro hoops journey in Spain

Newark, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Cedar Ridge hoops star Spencer Reaves recently finished up his second year of professional basketball in Spain.
“Went well. Started really well. You know hit a few rough patches with injuries and stuff like that, but you know that’s pro basketball,” Reaves said.
In 24 games he averaged 15.8 ppg while shooting nearly 45% from the field.
His efforts led him to a new contract with CB Tizona in the Leb Gold Division in Spain.
“Teams still don’t know budgets and stuff like that. So it’s difficult for teams to even put a number out there for being able to offer money because of sponsorships and stuff like that because of COVID. So the market is really down, but we were able to reach an agreement and happy to be able to play in Leb Gold which is arguably the best second division in world,” Reaves added.
Reaves and many other professional athletes still await the timeline of when they can return to their clubs, but in the meantime he says he is taking advantage of the extended offseason to perfect his craft.
“I texted the coach the other day and he said that they’re supposed to be making a decision or trying to make a decision by the 26th of this month of when like the start dates are. Then probably the team will let me know when I’m supposed to be there for preseason. Then preseason usually lasts about a month, maybe like three weeks. So being small town Arkansas you can find a place to work out. I’ve been lucky to have access to a gym that’s pretty old, old school that doesn’t even exist anymore, but the gym good enough for me,” Reaves said.
He went on to say he expects his return to be in either August or September.
