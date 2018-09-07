Spotty Showers and Storms Enter the Forecast

Rain chances are back. A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as humid air returns to Region 8. Most are expected to stay dry and hot. Highs will rise to the low 90s, and it’ll feel as high as the mid-90s thanks to the heat index. Isolated showers become scattered storms on Sunday as a front approaches Region 8. This front will stall for a few days giving us daily storm chances. Not everyone may see rain each day. By Wednesday, the front should be far enough south where any shower activity is very isolated. Isolated showers stay possible into next weekend.