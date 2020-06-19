Westside announces plans for 2020-21 school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020-2021 school year for the Westside Consolidated School District will start as planned, officials said Friday, noting they plan to work with state health and education officials as the school year approaches.
According to a post on the Westside school Facebook page, faculty and staff will report Aug. 5 for professional development while students are set to report Aug. 13.
School officials said in the post that they are looking forward to the new year and are ready.
“As we have seen, our guidance from the Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is changing daily. With that being said, as we get into early July, we will feel more confident in providing you with a more precise reopening plan regarding next school year,” the post noted. “The educational landscape is undergoing some exciting changes, and Westside is primed to do great things this coming year!”
