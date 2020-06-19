1 woman killed, another seriously injured in crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman died and another woman suffered serious injuries when their SUV struck an animal and overturned.
At 10:45 p.m. Thursday, June 18, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 412, five miles east of Kennett.
According to the online crash report, Ajaysia L. Pulliam, 23, of Kennett was westbound when her 2005 Jeep Liberty struck an animal in the roadway.
The SUV then ran off the road and overturned, throwing Pulliam’s passenger, 22-year-old Antonia E. Mitchell of Blue Springs, out of the vehicle.
Mitchell was flown to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where she was pronounced dead at 12:36 a.m.
A helicopter transported Pulliam to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.
According to the report, Mitchell was not wearing a seat belt, but Pulliam was.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.