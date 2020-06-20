Arkansas reaches 15,000 mark in total COVID-19 cases, 224 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas now has over 15,000 total cases of COVID-19, while over 10,000 people have recovered from the virus, state health officials said Saturday.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 website, the state had 15,142 total cases as of Saturday, up 511 since Friday. State health officials said there were 224 deaths so far, up 10 from Friday’s numbers.
Officials said there have been 242,234 tests so far, with 227,092 of the tests being negative as of Saturday.
Locally, state health officials reported that St. Francis County had an increase of eight cases since Friday and are now at 791, while Crittenden County was up four and now has 577 cases.
St. Francis County had 30 active cases, while Crittenden County had 92, state health officials said.
Craighead County also saw three new cases as of Saturday and had 388 total cases, with 57 of the cases still active.
State health officials also stressed on social media Saturday that people like the elderly and those with serious underlying medical conditions including chronic lung disease face a higher risk for severe illness due to the virus.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.