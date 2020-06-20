John Mark Byers dies at 63, officials say

Stepfather to one of the children killed in West Memphis Three case

John Mark Byers dies at 63, officials say
John Mark Byers, 63, died Thursday in a car crash in Shelby County, Tenn., officials there said. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 19, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:09 PM

MEMPHIS, TENN. (KAIT) - The stepfather of one of the children killed in the “West Memphis Three” case died in a car crash earlier this week, officials in Tennessee said Friday.

According to a post on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, John Mark Byers was killed in the crash on Chambers Road in the Millington area Thursday evening and died at a local hospital.

Byers was the stepfather of Christopher Byers, who was one of three children found dead in a West Memphis ditch in 1993.

