John Mark Byers dies at 63, officials say

MEMPHIS, TENN. (KAIT) - The stepfather of one of the children killed in the “West Memphis Three” case died in a car crash earlier this week, officials in Tennessee said Friday.
According to a post on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, John Mark Byers was killed in the crash on Chambers Road in the Millington area Thursday evening and died at a local hospital.
Byers was the stepfather of Christopher Byers, who was one of three children found dead in a West Memphis ditch in 1993.
