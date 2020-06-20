Lester White nearing a milestone at 34th Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The 34th Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic continues in Mountain Home. The 4 day American Legion baseball tournament features teams from Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, & Mississippi.
Lester White has experienced every Twin Lakes Classic from the dugout. Another number that’s just as impressive: He’s nearing 1,000 wins as the skipper of the Mountain Home Lockeroom squad. Lockeroom beat Harrison 8-0 Friday evening for White’s 999th career victory. He can reach 4 digits on Saturday. I caught up with him before the game to talk milestone.
“Well, I didn’t know how long I was going to last when I started. Now this is my 36th year. Everything with my health has been good for a long time. Been fortunate enough to coach 1,644 games in a row, and I haven’t missed one. I have four boys on this year’s team that their dads played for me. So pretty unique.”
Lockeroom clinched Pool A with Friday’s victory. They’ll face the Scott City Tropics Saturday at 7:45pm. Mountain Home will play in the semifinals Sunday at 1:00pm.
Paragould Glen Sain GMC is also in the Twin Lakes Classic. They fell to Pontotoc (MS) 5-2 Friday afternoon. They’ll face Batesville Saturday at 12:00pm.
The Twin Lakes Classic title game is set for Sunday at 3:30pm.
34th Mitch Huskey Twin Lakes Classic (Lester White Field)
Saturday
10:00am: Russellville vs. Pontotoc (MS)
12:00pm: Paragould Glen Sain GMC vs. Batesville Atlas Asphalt
2:00pm: North Central Arkansas vs. Harrison
4:00pm: Mountain Home MacLeod vs. Christian Brothers (TN)
6:15pm: Cake & Pie Auction
7:45pm: Mountain Home Lockeroom vs. Scott City Tropics (MO)
Sunday
11:00am: Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner (semifinal)
1:00pm: Pool A Winner vs. Wild Card #1 (semifinal)
3:30pm: Championship Game
