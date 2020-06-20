Motorcyclists take ride Saturday to benefit Alzheimer’s Foundation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning, around 30 motorcyclists gathered at the Harley-Davidson of Jonesboro to take a ride to benefit the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
“This is something that we feel is a worthy cause. The owners, both of their mothers, passed away with Alzheimer’s disease and we just feel this is something that we want to champion,” Harley-Davidson of Jonesboro General Manager Cara Roach said.
Each rider made at least a $10 donation to participate or found a sponsor for their mileage.
The group set a goal of $1,000 that they hoped to donate.
The ride totaled around 100 miles. A free box lunch was also provided at the end of the trip.
It is estimated that nearly 500,000 new cases of Alzheimer’s disease will be diagnosed this year in the United States.
