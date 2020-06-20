Rick Luna takes over as Viola boy’s basketball coach

VIOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Viola boy’s basketball team will have a new head coach this fall.
Rick Luna comes from Dora High School in Missouri to take over for the recently retired Skip Dulaney.
“Wanted to get them in a good fit, a good situation.They won 29 games last year and brought back four returning starters. So you add my three boys with that bunch, I mean we’re going to have lots of depth. We’re going to be very talented. I met with them, last, yesterday, for the first time. And I really like what I saw. I think we’re going to be a very very good team. Will be able to get up and down the floor. Very comparable to what I had at Dora,” Luna said.
Luna’s program took home the Class 1 state championship a season. The program has recorded of 86-8 over the past seasons.
The Longhorns went 29-10 last season and made it to the class 1A State Tournament.
