Rick Luna takes over as Viola boy’s basketball coach
By Matthew Schwartz | June 20, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 9:25 PM

VIOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Viola boy’s basketball team will have a new head coach this fall.

Rick Luna comes from Dora High School in Missouri to take over for the recently retired Skip Dulaney.

“Wanted to get them in a good fit, a good situation.They won 29 games last year and brought back four returning starters. So you add my three boys with that bunch, I mean we’re going to have lots of depth. We’re going to be very talented. I met with them, last, yesterday, for the first time. And I really like what I saw. I think we’re going to be a very very good team. Will be able to get up and down the floor. Very comparable to what I had at Dora,” Luna said.

Luna’s program took home the Class 1 state championship a season. The program has recorded of 86-8 over the past seasons.

The Longhorns went 29-10 last season and made it to the class 1A State Tournament.

