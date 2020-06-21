Authorities at scene of possible drowning in Spring River, Sheriff says

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are searching an area along the Spring River after getting a call Sunday about a possible drowning in the area, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.
Counts said authorities got a call around 3:45 p.m. Sunday about the possible drowning. Hardy police, firefighters, Hardy Water and Rescue and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are searching where the South Fork River comes into the Spring River.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
